Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,510 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWAN. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,158 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,506,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79,880 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,126,000 after acquiring an additional 971,920 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,806,000 after acquiring an additional 527,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,691. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWAN

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,127.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $361,936.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,193,079 shares of company stock worth $141,831,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.