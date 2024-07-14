Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,225 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,020. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average of $150.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

