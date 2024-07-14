Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,866 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 545.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $91,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,135,338.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,165 shares of company stock worth $3,925,202. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Qualys Stock Up 0.0 %

QLYS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,477. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.98 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average is $163.53.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

