Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.3% during the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

