Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,194,000 after buying an additional 1,212,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453,294 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,954,000 after acquiring an additional 380,362 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,023,000 after purchasing an additional 264,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $49,116,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.20.

NYSE:INSP traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.89. The company had a trading volume of 361,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,369. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.57. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

