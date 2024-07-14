Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,724 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Prologis by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,740. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.61.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

