Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 671 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Equinix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth $15,187,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EQIX traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $804.84. 466,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,396. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $763.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $797.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.