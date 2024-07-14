Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,394 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,511 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,346. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.0 %

HealthEquity stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 686,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,385. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HQY. KeyCorp lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

