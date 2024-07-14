Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at $25,925,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innospec by 204,935.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Innospec by 198.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Innospec by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,972,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Innospec Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.71. 117,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.32. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $133.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.