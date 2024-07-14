Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 209,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,201,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,801,398. The stock has a market cap of $274.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

