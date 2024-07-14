Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $215.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.00. The stock has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $218.36.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

