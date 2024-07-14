Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,411 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,391,385 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $138,794,000 after purchasing an additional 97,043 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,542 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 196,270 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 959.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 266,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $19.11. 1,631,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 137.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, OTR Global began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

View Our Latest Report on LEVI

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 85,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,896,829.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 85,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,896,829.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $80,695.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,818.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,033 shares of company stock valued at $16,276,940. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.