Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,200 shares of company stock worth $18,219,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,560,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

