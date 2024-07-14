Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Cut to C$1.15

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORE. Ventum Financial dropped their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,940.00. Insiders purchased 166,000 shares of company stock worth $128,601 over the last three months.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

