Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.82.

Shares of OSK opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.77. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

