Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 724,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 36,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 777,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,214. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -90.48%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

