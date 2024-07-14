Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at C$3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a current ratio of 42.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.30. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.36 and a 12 month high of C$3.48.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 135,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$422,550.00. In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total transaction of C$158,000.00. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total transaction of C$422,550.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $643,350. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

