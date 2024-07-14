Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the construction company on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years. Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $17.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Owens Corning stock opened at $177.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $184.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.56 and a 200 day moving average of $163.07.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

