Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Down 17.4% in June

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 65,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

OXBR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. 26,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,083. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.13) million for the quarter.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

