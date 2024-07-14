Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

OXLCN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.01. 2,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1484 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.