Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 347,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.01. 388,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,003. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 247.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 22.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 341,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 222,369 shares during the period. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Articles

