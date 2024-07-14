PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of PACCAR worth $194,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $448,288,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,358,000 after buying an additional 1,095,894 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $87,441,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after buying an additional 562,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 226.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after buying an additional 398,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.11. 1,936,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.04. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

