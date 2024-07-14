Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,929 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.9% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $18,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,450,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 125,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $55.40. 2,104,364 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

