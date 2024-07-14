Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $9.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MD

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 2.6 %

MD opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $622.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $15.02.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after buying an additional 1,809,828 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,452,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 664,955 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 191,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.