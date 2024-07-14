PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $146.87 Million

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. PeiPei (ETH) has a market capitalization of $105.98 million and $146.87 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeiPei (ETH) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PeiPei (ETH) has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PeiPei (ETH) Profile

PeiPei (ETH) launched on June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,430,469,743,090 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20. The official website for PeiPei (ETH) is peipeicoin.vip.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 406,430,469,743,089.7 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000028 USD and is down -6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $163,434,637.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeiPei (ETH) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeiPei (ETH) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

