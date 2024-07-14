Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $487.06

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 487.06 ($6.24) and traded as high as GBX 489 ($6.26). Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 486.50 ($6.23), with a volume of 454,819 shares trading hands.

Personal Assets Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 487.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 479.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,730.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Personal Assets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Personal Assets’s previous dividend of $1.40. Personal Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Personal Assets

Personal Assets Company Profile

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.19) per share, with a total value of £1,420.02 ($1,818.91). 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

