Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

Shares of Petrus Resources stock remained flat at $1.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,460. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

