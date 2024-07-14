Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Petrus Resources Price Performance
Shares of Petrus Resources stock remained flat at $1.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,460. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
