PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Atkore were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Atkore in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 405.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.13. 423,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,464. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

