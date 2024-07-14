PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $564,188,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Salesforce by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,394,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $893,336,000 after buying an additional 1,780,421 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRM traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.97. 4,705,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,879. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $246.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,494,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,152 shares of company stock valued at $118,115,911. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

