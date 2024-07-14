PFG Advisors Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJUL. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,856,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 147,470 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 745,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,045,000 after acquiring an additional 725,925 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BJUL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,293 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.