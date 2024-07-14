PFG Advisors Lowers Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PFG Advisors cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 995.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,739,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,112,000 after purchasing an additional 730,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,282,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after purchasing an additional 371,304 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. 2,254,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

