PFG Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.50.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total transaction of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,568,495.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total transaction of $511,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,568,495.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $361.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,179. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.22 and its 200 day moving average is $288.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

