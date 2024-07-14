PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 10,000 Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GBIO stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 133,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,559. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $181.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 million. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Generation Bio Profile

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

