PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,983,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $20.81. 2,163,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,618. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

