PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $24,308,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3,595.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 455,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 443,335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $1,903,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 239,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $999,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS:BAUG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a market cap of $172.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

