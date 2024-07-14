PFG Advisors Sells 3,450 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 620.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,278 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,034.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,704 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

KAPR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.55. 98,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

