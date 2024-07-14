PFG Advisors Takes Position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in TORM by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TORM by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TRMD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 389,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,007. TORM plc has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.09%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.30%.

(Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.