PFG Advisors Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYV stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,770. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.95. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $76.39.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

