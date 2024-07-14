PFG Advisors Trims Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Veralto were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $347,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Veralto by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,978,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,700,000 after buying an additional 617,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,871. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $102.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

