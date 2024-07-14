Piper Sandler Cuts Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $30.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KVYO. Barclays upgraded Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KVYO opened at $24.11 on Friday. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $5,047,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $690,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.