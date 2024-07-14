Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Target (NYSE:TGT)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $156.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Stock Up 1.0 %

TGT stock opened at $152.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.78. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $759,810,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Target by 15,009.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 51,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after acquiring an additional 984,464 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.