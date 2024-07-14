Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,686 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.01. 14,690,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,548,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSNY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

