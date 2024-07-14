Ponke Price Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Ponke token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ponke has a market cap of $197.88 million and approximately $19.59 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ponke has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ponke alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ponke Token Profile

Ponke launched on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,548,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,548,158 with 429,777,374 in circulation. The last known price of Ponke is 0.41993565 USD and is up 5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $14,671,585.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ponke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ponke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ponke and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.