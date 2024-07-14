Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.10

Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.10 ($0.12). Premaitha Health shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,571,557 shares.
Premaitha Health Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.10.
About Premaitha Health
Premaitha Health PLC, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.
