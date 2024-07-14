Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,565 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF makes up 1.8% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 87.4% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAK traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $115.98. The stock had a trading volume of 35,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,003. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average is $111.41. The company has a market cap of $643.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $85.86 and a 52 week high of $117.99.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

