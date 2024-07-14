Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up 1.2% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,098,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,669. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

