Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,263 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $37,860,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $825,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Shares of PM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.95. 3,541,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,701. The company has a market cap of $164.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average is $95.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

