Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.08. 64,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,655. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

