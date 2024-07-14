Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BIT remained flat at $14.74 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,658. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $15.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.