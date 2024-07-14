Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in DraftKings by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $37.86. 7,911,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,804,583. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock valued at $60,996,583. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

